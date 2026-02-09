Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

Iran still holds "deep distrust" for the United States despite agreeing to return to talks on its disputed nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday.



"We are looking for serious negotiations to achieve a result, provided the other side shows the same seriousness and is also ready for constructive negotiations," the minister said.



"Unfortunately, a deep mistrust persists due to the behaviour of the United States in recent years," he said, addressing ambassadors at a diplomatic gathering in Tehran.



AFP



