Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks
Middle East News
09-02-2026 | 06:49
Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks
Iran still holds "deep distrust" for the United States despite agreeing to return to talks on its disputed nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday.
"We are looking for serious negotiations to achieve a result, provided the other side shows the same seriousness and is also ready for constructive negotiations," the minister said.
"Unfortunately, a deep mistrust persists due to the behaviour of the United States in recent years," he said, addressing ambassadors at a diplomatic gathering in Tehran.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Nuclear Program
Abbas Araghchi
Related Articles
Middle East News
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Middle East News
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Middle East News
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
Middle East News
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
Middle East News
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
Middle East News
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
Middle East News
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Middle East News
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Recommended For You
Middle East News
Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief
Middle East News
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief
World News
EU condemns Israel's West Bank control measures
World News
EU condemns Israel's West Bank control measures
Middle East News
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Middle East News
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Middle East News
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
World News
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
World News
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
Lebanon News
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Videos
Lebanon News
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
Lebanon News
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Lebanon News
Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured
Lebanon News
PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation
Lebanon News
PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation
Lebanon News
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
Lebanon News
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
Lebanon News
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
Lebanon News
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse
