Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement

Middle East News
24-02-2026 | 07:15
High views
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement

The foreign ministers of Brazil, France, Spain, Turkey and various other states condemned Israeli decisions that they said introduce sweeping extensions to unlawful Israeli control over the West Bank.

"Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land’, accelerating illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration," said the joint statement, issued late on Monday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Other countries to sign the statement included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the heads of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Foreign

Ministers

Condemn

Israel

West Bank

Statement

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV
LBCI Previous

