Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
World News
26-02-2026 | 14:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the latest round of talks with the United States dealt with the nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, adding that negotiators made "good progress."
"We made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field," Araghchi told state TV after the talks in Geneva ended.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
United States
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
Previous
