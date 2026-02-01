Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks

01-02-2026 | 03:49
Iran&#39;s Khamenei warns of &#39;regional war&#39; if US attacks
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday of a "regional war" if the United States attacked following heavy military deployments by Washington in the Gulf.

"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Khamenei

War

US

Attack

