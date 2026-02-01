News
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Middle East News
01-02-2026 | 03:49
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday of a "regional war" if the United States attacked following heavy military deployments by Washington in the Gulf.
"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Khamenei
War
US
Attack
Next
Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation
Previous
