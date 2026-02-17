News
Iran minister sees 'new window of opportunity' with fresh US nuclear talks
Middle East News
17-02-2026 | 09:50
Iran minister sees 'new window of opportunity' with fresh US nuclear talks
Iran's top diplomat voiced hope Tuesday "a new window of opportunity" seen in fresh nuclear talks with Washington would lead to a lasting solution to the two countries' standoff.
Hailing Oman for hosting the latest round of talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that "a new window of opportunity has opened, under which we had the second round of the negotiations with the United States earlier today here in Geneva".
"We are hopeful that negotiation will lead to a sustainable and negotiated solution which can serve the interest of relevant parties and the broader region," he said, stressing though that "Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself against any threat or act of aggression."
AFP
