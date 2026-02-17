A UK maritime agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of an exchange of fire involving a vessel and a small boat around 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Aden.



The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff with five people on board, and this was followed by an exchange of small arms fire.



Two additional skiffs were also reported in the vicinity, and authorities were investigating, according to UKMTO.







Reuters