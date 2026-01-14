News
UK says it has 'temporarily closed' embassy in Tehran
World News
14-01-2026 | 16:05
UK says it has 'temporarily closed' embassy in Tehran
The British embassy in Iran's capital, Tehran, has been "temporarily closed," the government in London said on Wednesday.
"We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran; this will now operate remotely," a government spokesperson said. "Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change."
AFP
World News
UK
Iran
Tehran
London
