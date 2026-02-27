News
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
Middle East News
27-02-2026 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
Italy's foreign ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Iran and advised extreme caution across the Middle East, citing persistently unstable security conditions.
"Italians in (Iran) for tourism or whose presence is not strictly necessary are urged to depart," the ministry said in a statement, adding that travel to Iraq and Lebanon was also strongly discouraged.
It advised Italian nationals in Israel to exercise maximum caution and remain vigilant.
Reuters
