Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media

Middle East News
13-02-2026 | 03:07
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media

The U.S. is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, U.S. media outlets reported late on Thursday.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships will be sent to the Middle East from the Caribbean, the New York Times, which first reported the news, said, citing U.S. officials.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump had said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran.

The first aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East in January.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Aircraft

Carrier

Middle East

Iran

Tensions

Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
LBCI Previous

