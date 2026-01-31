US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia

World News
31-01-2026 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia

The United States on Friday approved a sale of $9 billion in Patriot defense missiles for Saudi Arabia, with the deal coming as tensions rise with nearby Iran.

The kingdom, a longtime U.S. partner, plans to buy 730 Patriot missiles from the United States, the State Department said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Patriot

Missiles

Saudi Arabia

Iran

LBCI Next
US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-05

Israel's cabinet approves 2026 budget with a hefty $35 billion for defense

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-08

US Supreme Court lets Trump withhold $4 billion in food aid funding for now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-12

France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'

LBCI
World News
05:51

US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected

LBCI
World News
05:03

Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More