US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

The U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia told its personnel on Wednesday to act with caution and avoid military installations after Washington threatened to respond to a government crackdown on protests in Iran.



"Given ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. mission to Saudi Arabia has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region. We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom do the same," the embassy said in a statement on its website.



AFP



