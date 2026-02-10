Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

A delegation of Tripoli officials said Tuesday they briefed President Joseph Aoun on the scale of the damage in the northern city and the urgent need for financial support, adding that Aoun immediately moved to seek assistance from abroad and through relevant funds.



Speaking after the meeting, members of the delegation said they detailed “the magnitude of the disaster in Tripoli and what it requires in terms of financial backing,” noting that Aoun “did not hesitate to make the necessary contacts externally and with funding bodies to secure whatever support is possible.”



The delegation also appealed for swift assistance, urging “everyone who can help not to hesitate,” and calling on Arab allies and the international community to intervene, warning that the situation is “extremely serious.”



Tripoli’s mayor, in turn, said both President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam demonstrated “full seriousness” in addressing the city’s situation, prompting him to withdraw his resignation.



He added, “We see the state returning to Tripoli with seriousness in its plan, and we will begin implementing it by inspecting buildings that require immediate intervention,” calling for a comprehensive survey of all buildings in the city.