Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University

President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrike that hit the Lebanese University campus in Hadath, killing the Faculty of Sciences director, Hussein Bazzi, and Mourtada Srour.



Speaking with Bassam Badran, Aoun called the attack a “crime” and a “blatant violation of international law” targeting civilians and educational institutions.



He urged the international community to act to protect Lebanon’s civil and academic institutions, stressing that the university will remain a beacon of knowledge despite the strike.



Aoun extended his condolences to the victims’ families, the university community, and students.