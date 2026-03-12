News
Gunman dead after attack on Michigan synagogue
World News
12-03-2026 | 15:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gunman dead after attack on Michigan synagogue
An unidentified shooter was killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire with security in an attack on a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, police said.
Police said the gunman was dead following the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield.
Police did not immediately confirm the death of the assailant but said no one else appeared to have been hurt.
Law enforcement officers flooded the area soon after the incident, amid heightened tension nationwide over the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
"At least one individual came to the temple," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters. "Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire."
"Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter," Bouchard said. "We’re looking to see if it was more than one person."
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, a northwest suburb of Detroit.
"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace."
"Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan," she said.
The sheriff said law enforcement had been on high alert since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran nearly two weeks ago.
"We've been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening," Bouchard said. "So there was no lack of preparation.
"All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out," the sheriff said.
Television images showed a massive law enforcement response in the area around the synagogue.
Smoke could be seen billowing from what appeared to be a fire in the building.
Local media reported that the assailant had first rammed a car into the synagogue.
The Jewish Federation of Detroit said Jewish agencies were in precautionary lockdown.
"We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time."
AFP
Detroit
United States
Shooter
Attack
Synagogue
Michigan
1
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
2
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
3
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
4
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
5
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
7
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
8
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut’s Bachoura
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut’s Bachoura
Learn More