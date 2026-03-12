Iran allowed ships from some countries to cross Strait of Hormuz: Deputy FM

Iran has allowed ships from some countries to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Thursday, as the waterway remained effectively closed during the war with the U.S. and Israel.



"Some countries have already talked to us about passing the strait, and we have cooperated with them," said Takht-Ravanchi during an interview with AFP in Tehran.



"As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."



AFP



