Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures

News Bulletin Reports
12-03-2026 | 14:00
High views
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
2min
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel escalated its threats toward the Lebanese state after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz decided to expand the Israeli incursion into Lebanon. Katz warned that Israel would operate there “as a sovereign on the ground.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli official warned that a decision to attack the Lebanese state infrastructure could soon be taken. In a radio interview, he held the Lebanese government responsible for Hezbollah’s operations.

The escalation in threats followed a night during which Israel’s military intelligence, air defense systems, and Home Front Command recorded failures that sent millions of Israelis into shelters throughout Wednesday night and into the early morning hours.

The situation came after Hezbollah launched more than 200 rockets of varying ranges and types toward Israel, striking areas from the Golan Heights to Eilat.

The attacks reportedly left a large number of Israelis wounded and caused extensive damage, while Israeli military censorship kept details of what happened under a publication ban.

According to preliminary investigations, military intelligence had detected Hezbollah trucks carrying rockets and launch platforms in several areas in Lebanon. 

However, the information remained classified and was not shared even with the Home Front Command, as intelligence assessments concluded the group would not be capable of carrying out strikes of such intensity.

Security and military officials said the failure was borne by Northern Command chief Rafi Milo, arguing that a preemptive operation could have prevented the overnight attack, especially since many of the rockets landed without warning sirens being activated.

Despite Israel’s expectation that operations against Iran and then Lebanon would end within a relatively short period, a security and intelligence meeting discussed the possibility of a prolonged war on both fronts.

According to the assessment, Hezbollah possesses at least 2,500 rockets, including cluster munitions, as well as hundreds of drones.

