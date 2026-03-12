Iran supreme leader thanks 'resistance front' in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, thanked Tehran's allied armed groups across the region, including in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, on Thursday.



"I also express my sincere gratitude to the fighters of the 'Resistance Front'," Khamenei said in a statement read by a news anchor on state television, referring to the Houthis in Yemen, Lebanon's Hezbollah group, as well as allied groups in Iraq.



AFP



