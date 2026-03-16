A drone attack on oil infrastructure on the UAE's east coast sparked a fire on Monday, authorities said as Iran presses its campaign of strikes against Gulf states.



"A large fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone as a result of being targeted by a drone, with no injuries reported," Fujairah authorities said, adding "efforts continue to bring it under control".



The site sits on the UAE's Gulf of Oman coast, beyond the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been closed by Iran.



AFP