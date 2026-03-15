Trump warns of more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, pressures allies on Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 03:45
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Trump warns of more strikes on Iran&#39;s Kharg Island, pressures allies on Strait of Hormuz
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Trump warns of more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, pressures allies on Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub and urged allies to deploy warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz, an artery for global energy supplies, as Tehran vowed to intensify its response.

With the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in its third week, Trump said U.S. strikes had "totally demolished" much of the island and warned of more, telling NBC News on Saturday, "We may hit it a few more times just for fun."

The remarks marked a sharp escalation from Trump, who had previously said the U.S. was targeting only military sites on Kharg, and undercut diplomatic efforts. His administration has rebuffed efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start negotiations, three sources told Reuters.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Trump

US

Strikes

Iran

Kharg Island

Strait of Hormuz

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