Israeli army says it destroyed aircraft used by Iran’s former supreme leader Khamenei

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 04:12
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Israeli army says it destroyed aircraft used by Iran’s former supreme leader Khamenei
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Israeli army says it destroyed aircraft used by Iran’s former supreme leader Khamenei

The Israeli army said Monday that it destroyed an aircraft that had been used by Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran overnight.

The military said the aircraft had also been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures for travel inside and outside the country, as well as for coordination with allied states.

Reuters

Middle East News

destroyed

aircraft

Iran’s

former

supreme

leader

Khamenei

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