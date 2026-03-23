Iran says final sentences being carried out for those convicted over January protests

Iran said on Monday that final court sentences are being carried out against individuals convicted over the anti-government protests that took place earlier this year.



Hamzeh Khalili, deputy head of Iranian Judiciary, said cases of individuals arrested in connection with the protests that swept the country in January had been reviewed and final verdicts had been issued in a number of cases.



Anti-government protests spread across Iran in January and were brought under control following a crackdown described as the largest in the history of the Islamic Republic.



According to statements carried by Mizan News Agency, Khalili said cases involving what he described as “terrorist elements and rioters” from the January protests had been reviewed, and final rulings had been issued in some of them, which are now being implemented.



He added that sentences in some cases had already been carried out in recent days and would be announced, stressing that there would be no leniency for those convicted in these cases.



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