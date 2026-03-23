South Korea FM urges Iran to ensure safety of ships in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Monday urged Iran to ensure the safety of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to his office.



The request was made during talks with his Iranian counterpart, as tensions continue in the Middle East and concerns grow over shipping and energy supplies passing through the strategic waterway.



The minister also expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on the global economy, stressing the importance of maintaining stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Reuters