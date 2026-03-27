Israel military says carried out 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 01:12
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Israel military says carried out &#39;wide-scale&#39; strike on Tehran
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Israel military says carried out 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran

Israel's military said its forces carried out strikes on "infrastructure" targets in Tehran early Friday, nearly a month into the Middle East war.

A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran".

AFP

Middle East News

military

carried

'wide-scale'

strike

Tehran

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