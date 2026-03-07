Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict

07-03-2026 | 04:58
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran's president over the numerous civilian casualties resulting from "the armed Israeli-American aggression against Iran" and called for an immediate halt to hostilities, the Kremlin said.

In a phone call late on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin expressed his deep condolences ⁠over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of Khamenei's family, Iranian political and military leaders and "numerous civilians."

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled stance in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising ⁠in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution," the Kremlin said.

Putin said he was in constant contact with the leaders ⁠of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

"Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people as they ⁠defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country. He also provided a detailed update ⁠on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict," the Kremlin said.



