Iran says US and Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear power plant

Middle East News
24-03-2026 | 15:43
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Iran says US and Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear power plant
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Iran says US and Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear power plant

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the United States and Israel carried out an attack on the area surrounding the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday evening.

The organization added that the attack did not cause any technical damage and resulted in no deaths or injuries, according to preliminary reports.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

attacked

Bushehr

nuclear

power

plant

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