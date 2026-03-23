Kremlin says strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran are dangerous

U.S.-Israeli strikes near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran are extremely dangerous and Russia has shared its concerns with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



Such strikes could have irreparable consequences, Peskov said.



"We believe that strikes on nuclear facilities are ⁠potentially extremely dangerous. (...) Therefore, the Russian side, taking an extremely responsible stance on this issue, has repeatedly voiced its concerns," Peskov said.



The Kremlin spokesman said that the conflict in Iran "as recently as yesterday" should have been channeled towards a political and diplomatic settlement.



"This is the only thing that can ⁠effectively help defuse the catastrophically tense situation that has now developed in the region."







Reuters