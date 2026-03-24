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UN nuclear watchdog urges 'maximum restraint' after Iran says strike hit Bushehr plant
Middle East News
24-03-2026 | 16:48
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UN nuclear watchdog urges 'maximum restraint' after Iran says strike hit Bushehr plant
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran had informed it that "another projectile hit the premises" of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, without causing damage to the plant itself.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a post on X.
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