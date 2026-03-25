UN Refugee Commissioner: More funding needed to help displaced by Iran war

Middle East News
25-03-2026 | 13:27
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UN Refugee Commissioner: More funding needed to help displaced by Iran war
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UN Refugee Commissioner: More funding needed to help displaced by Iran war

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih urged donors on Wednesday to provide more funding to address the humanitarian impact of the escalating war in the Middle East, noting that the agency has so far received less than 10% of the funds it needs.
In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, he said, “We appealed to the region for $69 million. So far, we have received less than 10% of that amount.”

He added, “This is an extremely severe crisis, and people are in urgent need of assistance.”

Reuters

Middle East News

Refugee

Commissioner:

funding

needed

displaced

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