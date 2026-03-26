Yemen's Houthis ready to join Iran war if needed, raising new shipping risk

Middle East News
26-03-2026 | 09:46
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis ready to join Iran war if needed, raising new shipping risk
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Yemen's Houthis ready to join Iran war if needed, raising new shipping risk

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, whose attacks on the Red Sea caused international shipping and trade chaos during the Gaza war, stands ready to strike the key waterway again in solidarity with Tehran, one Houthi leader told Reuters, a move that would deepen a global oil and economic crisis brought on by the Middle East war.

If the Houthis open a new front in the conflict, one obvious target would be the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, a key shipping chokepoint and narrow passageway that controls sea traffic towards the Suez Canal after Iran effectively shut the critical Strait of Hormuz.

"We stand fully militarily ready with all options. As for other details having to do with determining zero hour they are left to leadership and we are monitoring and following up with the developments and will know when is the suitable time to move," said the Houthi leader, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

"Until now Iran is doing well and is defeating the enemy every day and the battle is going in its direction. If anything contrary to this happens then we can assess."



Reuters
 

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Iran

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