Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Middle East News
21-03-2026 | 11:47
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Iran&#39;s president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war
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Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs to be ‌an "immediate cessation" of what he described as U.S.-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.

Pezeshkian spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression ‌against Iran.

Reuters

Middle East News

president

immediate

cessation

US-Israeli

aggression

needed

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