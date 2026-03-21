Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs to be ‌an "immediate cessation" of what he described as U.S.-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.



Pezeshkian spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.



Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression ‌against Iran.



Reuters