ADNOC chief to Vance: Free passage through Strait of Hormuz only way to stabilize markets

Middle East News
25-03-2026 | 13:15
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ADNOC chief to Vance: Free passage through Strait of Hormuz only way to stabilize markets
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ADNOC chief to Vance: Free passage through Strait of Hormuz only way to stabilize markets

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), told U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday that free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the only lasting solution to stabilize global markets.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has led to an almost complete halt of roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas that passes through the strait, causing major disruptions in energy supplies.

Reuters

Middle East News

chief

Vance:

passage

through

Strait

Hormuz

stabilize

markets

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