Israel opposition leader warns of looming 'security disaster' due to shortage of troops

Israel's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, accused the government Thursday of steering the country toward a "security disaster" due to a shortage of combat soldiers.



"The Israeli army is stretched to the limit and beyond. The government is leaving the army wounded out on the battlefield," Lapid said in a televised statement, echoing a warning delivered a day earlier by military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir to the security cabinet, according to Israeli media reports.



"The government is sending the army into a multi-front war without a strategy, without the necessary means, and with far too few soldiers," Lapid said.



AFP



