Iran says it is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US

Middle East News
03-02-2026 | 07:49



Iran says it is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US

An Iranian diplomatic source told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about the upcoming talks with the United States in Istanbul, adding that Tehran will not negotiate over its defensive capabilities.

Iran considers its ballistic missile program a core component of its national defense, the source said.

Reuters

