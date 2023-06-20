The Electricité du Liban (EDL) is seeking to collect payments from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon. Why?



Despite the installation of meters by the institution in 2004, the Palestinian camps consume electricity without paying.



The institution's plan, discussed with UNRWA representatives, proposes the following:



- Providing an electricity outlet for each camp.



- Assigning a private company within the camps for collection purposes, with the funds transferred to EDL



UNRWA representatives requested four weeks to respond after discussing the matter with relevant Palestinian parties.



As for the Syrian refugee camps, 900 meters were installed months ago, but the collection process has not yet begun.



On Tuesday, a meeting was held between representatives of the UNHCR and EDL.



The institution proposed deducting the amount refugees owe from their financial share paid by the commission in advance. UNRWA representatives requested time to study the issue and provide a response.



The institution also requested a list of the camps and the responsible individuals.



















