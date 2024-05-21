LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

2024-05-21 | 09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI sources confirmed on Tuesday that 400 Turkish pistols were seized in a truck at Tripoli Port that was loaded with iron plates after searching six similar trucks.
 

