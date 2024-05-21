News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
World News
2024-05-21 | 00:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
US President Joe Biden strongly defended Israel on Monday, saying Israeli forces are not committing genocide in their military campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza in a rejection of criticism from pro-Palestinian protesters.
"What's happening in Gaza is not genocide. We reject that," Biden said at a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House.
Biden has faced protests at many of his events around the country from pro-Palestinian advocates who have labeled him "Genocide Joe" for his steadfast support for Israel.
In remarks at the White House event, Biden stressed his belief that Israel was the victim dating back to the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages.
He said US support for the safety and security of Israelis is "ironclad."
"We stand with Israel to take out (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas. We want Hamas defeated. We're working with Israel to make that happen," he said.
Negotiations have stalled between Israel and Hamas in trying to gain the freedom of sick, elderly, and wounded hostages still held by the militants, but Biden vowed not to give up trying to gain their release.
"We're going to get them home, we're going to get 'em home, come hell or high water," Biden said.
Biden also rejected the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for saying he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense chief over alleged war crimes.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza
Genocide
Israel
Hamas
War
Related Articles
Recommended For You
Videos
Most read
