Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
2024-05-21 | 16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that several countries could play a significant role "at least temporarily" if necessary to help provide security for post-war Gaza.
He made the remarks in response to a question on whether he believed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have the capacity or the will to manage the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
State Secretary
Antony Blinken
War
Gaza
