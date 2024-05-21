Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

2024-05-21 | 16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that several countries could play a significant role "at least temporarily" if necessary to help provide security for post-war Gaza.

He made the remarks in response to a question on whether he believed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have the capacity or the will to manage the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
 

