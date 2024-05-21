Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a significant move, 104 out of 120 members of the Israeli Knesset have signed a petition condemning the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The petition, titled "A Clear Expression Against Anti-Semitism," is part of a broader international campaign Israel is leading to pressure the court into reversing its decision.



The petition did not gain support from Arab members of the Knesset or members of the Labor Party.



Meanwhile, Netanyahu is actively holding meetings to push for the retraction of the ICC's decision, bolstered by those protesting the comparison between him and Hamas leaders, as well as between Israel and Hamas.



However, critics of Netanyahu view the ICC's decision as a strategic failure for Israel. This internal division comes amidst ongoing conflict between political and military institutions in Israel.



A report from Israeli security agencies asserts that eradicating Hamas is impractical since the group has the capability to rebuild its military strength.



The military estimates that dismantling Hamas' military and governance structures would require at least six months of continuous combat operations. Despite ongoing military efforts, top Hamas leaders have largely remained unscathed.



Currently, three Israeli military divisions are engaged in battles across Rafah in the south, Jabalia in the north, and the central corridor established by the Israeli army within Gaza.



On the northern front, despite the War Cabinet not discussing a comprehensive plan for a potential conflict with Lebanon, the Israeli military continues to reposition its equipment and armored vehicles along the northern border. This is in response to the drone warfare tactics employed by Hezbollah.



In collaboration with American and other foreign military companies, Israeli military and security officials are exploring the effectiveness of M61 Vulcan cannons mounted on armored vehicles to intercept drones.



Advanced technologies are also being deployed to detect drone launches towards Israel, aiming to intercept them promptly.



Additionally, a special unit has been established within the Northern Command to monitor and counter low-altitude drone attacks.