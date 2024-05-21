Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran, the final journey of President Ebrahim Raisi will conclude as he is laid to rest near the revered shrine of Imam Reza. This sacred site is the burial place of Ali ibn Musa ibn Jafar, known as Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of the Twelver Shia branch of Islam.



The Imams, revered descendants of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib and Fatima al-Zahraa, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, hold significant religious importance among Shia Muslims.



Imam Reza's shrine has long been a major pilgrimage destination, attracting millions of devotees worldwide seeking blessings and offering prayers.



Why was it the chosen place for Raisi's burial?



President Raisi's interment at this hallowed site carries multiple symbolic meanings.



Firstly, Mashhad is Raisi's birthplace. It is where he grew up and received his early religious education.



However, the connection between Raisi and the Imam Reza shrine extends beyond mere geography.



Raisi, after his extensive studies in law and religious sciences, was appointed as the custodian and head of the Astan Quds Razavi, the organization responsible for managing the Imam Reza shrine and its associated cultural and administrative institutions.



This role cemented his deep affiliation with the shrine, which is considered the most elevated sacred site in Iran.



The decision to bury President Raisi near the Imam Reza shrine is also imbued with spiritual significance.



Prior to his presidency, Raisi was a prominent cleric, and the shrine traditionally serves as a resting place for esteemed religious scholars and leaders.