Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21 | 12:23
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Raisi&#39;s final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad
Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran, the final journey of President Ebrahim Raisi will conclude as he is laid to rest near the revered shrine of Imam Reza. This sacred site is the burial place of Ali ibn Musa ibn Jafar, known as Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of the Twelver Shia branch of Islam.

The Imams, revered descendants of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib and Fatima al-Zahraa, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, hold significant religious importance among Shia Muslims. 

Imam Reza's shrine has long been a major pilgrimage destination, attracting millions of devotees worldwide seeking blessings and offering prayers. 

Why was it the chosen place for Raisi's burial?

President Raisi's interment at this hallowed site carries multiple symbolic meanings.

Firstly, Mashhad is Raisi's birthplace. It is where he grew up and received his early religious education. 

However, the connection between Raisi and the Imam Reza shrine extends beyond mere geography. 

Raisi, after his extensive studies in law and religious sciences, was appointed as the custodian and head of the Astan Quds Razavi, the organization responsible for managing the Imam Reza shrine and its associated cultural and administrative institutions. 

This role cemented his deep affiliation with the shrine, which is considered the most elevated sacred site in Iran.

The decision to bury President Raisi near the Imam Reza shrine is also imbued with spiritual significance. 

Prior to his presidency, Raisi was a prominent cleric, and the shrine traditionally serves as a resting place for esteemed religious scholars and leaders.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Raisi

Final

Place

Shrine

Imam Reza

Mashhad

Iran

National mourning: Iran bids farewell to President Raisi
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
