Despite the Israeli army leaders' expectations regarding the potential escalation of the northern front with Lebanon following the launch of the ground operation in Gaza, the situation took an unexpected turn on Friday.



Attempts to breach the border from Lebanon toward Israel and gunfire near Kibbutz Margalit forced Israel to reassess its security calculations.



When the incident occurred at the Kibbutz, Israel's military cabinet was actively evaluating the security situation to prevent a regionalization of the war with Hamas.



However, some Israeli army and security experts have pointed out that the events in Lebanon on Friday indicate that Israel may already be involved in a multi-front war.



Former head of Military Intelligence, Aharon Farkash, emphasized that the ongoing situation in southern Lebanon and Israel may represent mutual messages.



Notably, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, relayed a message to Tel Aviv, stating that neither Hezbollah nor Iran was inclined to initiate a war on this front. Both closely monitor the timing of Israel's ground operation in Gaza and its rapid progression.



Given the potential deterioration of the southern front with Gaza, the US has delivered two Iron Dome systems to be deployed in the north, along with other heavy equipment, as the US continues to provide aid to the Israeli military.



Despite the concerns of a war unprecedented in Israeli history and widespread anger at the leadership due to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, 66 percent of Israelis support a large-scale incursion into Gaza. Additionally, 51 percent favor a military operation against Hezbollah.



In both cases, Israelis seem determined to hold those responsible for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood accountable, regardless of the cost.