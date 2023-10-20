News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
Despite the Israeli army leaders' expectations regarding the potential escalation of the northern front with Lebanon following the launch of the ground operation in Gaza, the situation took an unexpected turn on Friday.
Attempts to breach the border from Lebanon toward Israel and gunfire near Kibbutz Margalit forced Israel to reassess its security calculations.
When the incident occurred at the Kibbutz, Israel's military cabinet was actively evaluating the security situation to prevent a regionalization of the war with Hamas.
However, some Israeli army and security experts have pointed out that the events in Lebanon on Friday indicate that Israel may already be involved in a multi-front war.
Former head of Military Intelligence, Aharon Farkash, emphasized that the ongoing situation in southern Lebanon and Israel may represent mutual messages.
Notably, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, relayed a message to Tel Aviv, stating that neither Hezbollah nor Iran was inclined to initiate a war on this front. Both closely monitor the timing of Israel's ground operation in Gaza and its rapid progression.
Given the potential deterioration of the southern front with Gaza, the US has delivered two Iron Dome systems to be deployed in the north, along with other heavy equipment, as the US continues to provide aid to the Israeli military.
Despite the concerns of a war unprecedented in Israeli history and widespread anger at the leadership due to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, 66 percent of Israelis support a large-scale incursion into Gaza. Additionally, 51 percent favor a military operation against Hezbollah.
In both cases, Israelis seem determined to hold those responsible for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood accountable, regardless of the cost.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Northern
Border
Pressure
Balancing
Gaza
Lebanese
Fronts
Next
Iran's message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?
Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli Army: Israeli Air Force plane targets three Hezbollah members on Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli Army: Israeli Air Force plane targets three Hezbollah members on Lebanese border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
5
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
6
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More