Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts

Despite the Israeli army leaders' expectations regarding the potential escalation of the northern front with Lebanon following the launch of the ground operation in Gaza, the situation took an unexpected turn on Friday.

Attempts to breach the border from Lebanon toward Israel and gunfire near Kibbutz Margalit forced Israel to reassess its security calculations.

When the incident occurred at the Kibbutz, Israel's military cabinet was actively evaluating the security situation to prevent a regionalization of the war with Hamas.

However, some Israeli army and security experts have pointed out that the events in Lebanon on Friday indicate that Israel may already be involved in a multi-front war.

Former head of Military Intelligence, Aharon Farkash, emphasized that the ongoing situation in southern Lebanon and Israel may represent mutual messages.

Notably, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, relayed a message to Tel Aviv, stating that neither Hezbollah nor Iran was inclined to initiate a war on this front. Both closely monitor the timing of Israel's ground operation in Gaza and its rapid progression.

Given the potential deterioration of the southern front with Gaza, the US has delivered two Iron Dome systems to be deployed in the north, along with other heavy equipment, as the US continues to provide aid to the Israeli military.

Despite the concerns of a war unprecedented in Israeli history and widespread anger at the leadership due to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, 66 percent of Israelis support a large-scale incursion into Gaza. Additionally, 51 percent favor a military operation against Hezbollah.

In both cases, Israelis seem determined to hold those responsible for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood accountable, regardless of the cost.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Northern

Border

Pressure

Balancing

Gaza

Lebanese

Fronts

LBCI Next
Iran's message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?
Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-11

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Israeli Army: Israeli Air Force plane targets three Hezbollah members on Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-11

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:21

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More