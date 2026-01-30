Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey ready to help 'de-escalate' US-Iran tensions

Turkey is willing to help "de-escalate" tensions between Tehran and Washington, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Friday, his office said.



Erdogan "emphasized that Turkey is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the United States to de-escalate the tensions and resolve the issues," it said, noting the pair had discussed the "escalating military tensions in the region".



The call came as Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi was in Istanbul for top-level talks on the matter.







AFP