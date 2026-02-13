150,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan, Iran this year: UN

Nearly 150,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran this year, with the speed and scale of migration pushing Afghanistan deeper into crisis, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday.



"So far this year, nearly 150,000 Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan. These arrivals come on top of already unprecedented returns – 2.9 million people in 2025, bringing the total to some 5.4 million since October 2023," Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR representative to Afghanistan, told a press briefing in Geneva.





AFP