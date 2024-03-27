Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27 | 12:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

To the sound of sirens, the remaining residents of Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding area awoke to the sight of burning cars and properties, with one casualty identified as Zaher Beshara, from Ein Qiniyye in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and dozens more injured.

Hezbollah's bombardment came in response to airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals in the village of Habbariya in the south on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the intensification of exercises in the northern region, where new equipment, including fire extinguishing trucks, has been deployed, and new emergency rooms have been opened. Military officials believe that recent developments may bring this region closer to ignition.

This security escalation comes at a time when there has been no progress in negotiations for a hostage exchange deal, following Israel's rejection of Hamas's demands in their entirety and the movement's refusal to make concessions, especially regarding the return of Gaza residents to the north and the equation of exchanging Palestinian prisoners with female Israeli soldiers.

Netanyahu, who has brought the negotiating delegation back from Qatar, called for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening but later canceled it.

Some ministers in the cabinet have stated that Netanyahu is exaggerating in his statements about reaching a dead end in negotiations and that there is still room for agreements, specifically related to the corridor that Hamas demands to ensure the return of northern residents.

On the ground, reserve officers and soldiers revealed that only two battalions are fighting in Gaza, and soldiers are frustrated by their inability to continue the war. At the same time, both Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, present in Washington, insist on intensifying the fighting and eventually invading Rafah in an attempt to pressure Hamas into a deal.

At the same time, security and political figures have called on mediators involved in the prisoner exchange deal to increase pressure on the movement, including threatening to expel its leaders from Qatar, coinciding with an Israeli threat to deport the families of leaders from Gaza. Despite this, most Israelis are convinced that Benjamin Netanyahu is the one hindering the deal.


News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26

Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

UN agency calls on Israel to cancel ban on food deliveries to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:23

US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-22

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09

Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More