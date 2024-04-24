Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza

2024-04-24 | 11:37
Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza

President Joe Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law on Wednesday that provides billions of dollars of new US aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia.

The bill includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel, as well as $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and $8 billion to counter China's military might.

"It gives vital support to America's partners so they can defend themselves from threats to their sovereignty," Biden said, adding that the flow of weapons to Ukraine would start in the next few hours.

Reuters

