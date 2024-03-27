News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
To all chocolate lovers, we have an important announcement for you.
But it's not a very "sweet" one.
This might be the last time you find chocolate bars at the current prices because they are skyrocketing.
The price of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, is soaring worldwide, reaching historic levels.
The price of 1000 kilograms of cocoa has surpassed $9000, triple what it was last year. From the mid-eighties until the previous year, the average price was $3500.
What's happening?
To understand the chocolate crisis, we must go to West Africa, specifically Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria, which produce 75% of the world's cocoa.
There, farmers have long relied on cocoa cultivation to fight poverty. But in return, they receive little for their production.
Consequently, they need more resources and incentives to improve their land or invest in fertilizers and pesticides to combat diseases. Adding to this structural problem, waves of floods and droughts last year due to climate change have disrupted production.
The supply can no longer meet the high global demand for chocolate, which has doubled in the last 30 years.
As a result, major chocolate manufacturers are employing various strategies to deal with this crisis.
If they decide not to raise the price of the bars, they'll have to shrink their size or replace some of the cocoa with cheaper ingredients (sugar, oil, fruits, nuts...).
Hopefully, the rise in cocoa prices will help farmers improve their production until the balance between supply and demand is restored.
So, try to save the bar of chocolate in your hand for darker days. If not, enjoy every bite of it.
News Bulletin Reports
Chocolate
World
Crisis
Next
Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
0
Sports News
2024-03-26
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
Sports News
2024-03-26
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
0
World News
2024-03-26
Israel-Brazil crisis over Lula holocaust mention blowing over
World News
2024-03-26
Israel-Brazil crisis over Lula holocaust mention blowing over
0
World News
2024-03-25
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
World News
2024-03-25
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:23
US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over
World News
13:23
US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-22
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-22
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
0
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
2
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
4
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
7
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More