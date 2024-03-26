Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations

Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In an attempt to link what he described as Hamas' stubborn stance to the UN Security Council's decision calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held the movement responsible for the stalled negotiations.

Despite his office instructing the negotiating delegation in Qatar to return to Tel Aviv, mediators’ exerted pressure to make progress in the talks kept the delegation in Doha, while Netanyahu maintained his decision to cancel the Washington trip of the Israeli delegation led by Minister Ron Dermer in response to Washington's stance at the Security Council.

However, Hamas rejected the US proposal regarding the security prisoners serving life sentences for each Israeli soldier.

Some Israelis considered this as closing the door to negotiations, but they expected the mediators to resume their efforts to intensify pressure on both Israel and Hamas. Others blamed Netanyahu for the deterioration in relations with Washington and warned of its consequences.

As for the UN Security Council resolution, Tel Aviv is trying to interpret it as non-binding. Hence, the fighting in Gaza continues, along with preparations to invade Rafah, pending the outcome of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's meetings in Washington.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government faces the threat of dissolution not only due to the conscription law, which will exempt the religious from military service but also because Netanyahu canceled his government session on Tuesday to ensure the formulation of a law that prevents right-wing parties from withdrawing.

In response, Gallant, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eizenkot threatened to withdraw from the government if the law is passed, following Minister Gideon Sa'ar's resignation in protest against the government's policy in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Moreover, Israeli security agencies have expressed concern about the deteriorating relationship with Washington and Israel's international standing.

A report suggests that security officials estimate Israel's current situation as the beginning of transformations that will continue for years, leading to boycott campaigns, possible trials of officers in The Hague, and a stalemate of relations with friendly countries that could result in Israel's complete international isolation.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Calls

Ceasefire

Israeli

Government

Turmoil

Negotiations

