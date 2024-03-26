News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In an attempt to link what he described as Hamas' stubborn stance to the UN Security Council's decision calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held the movement responsible for the stalled negotiations.
Despite his office instructing the negotiating delegation in Qatar to return to Tel Aviv, mediators’ exerted pressure to make progress in the talks kept the delegation in Doha, while Netanyahu maintained his decision to cancel the Washington trip of the Israeli delegation led by Minister Ron Dermer in response to Washington's stance at the Security Council.
However, Hamas rejected the US proposal regarding the security prisoners serving life sentences for each Israeli soldier.
Some Israelis considered this as closing the door to negotiations, but they expected the mediators to resume their efforts to intensify pressure on both Israel and Hamas. Others blamed Netanyahu for the deterioration in relations with Washington and warned of its consequences.
As for the UN Security Council resolution, Tel Aviv is trying to interpret it as non-binding. Hence, the fighting in Gaza continues, along with preparations to invade Rafah, pending the outcome of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's meetings in Washington.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government faces the threat of dissolution not only due to the conscription law, which will exempt the religious from military service but also because Netanyahu canceled his government session on Tuesday to ensure the formulation of a law that prevents right-wing parties from withdrawing.
In response, Gallant, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eizenkot threatened to withdraw from the government if the law is passed, following Minister Gideon Sa'ar's resignation in protest against the government's policy in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
Moreover, Israeli security agencies have expressed concern about the deteriorating relationship with Washington and Israel's international standing.
A report suggests that security officials estimate Israel's current situation as the beginning of transformations that will continue for years, leading to boycott campaigns, possible trials of officers in The Hague, and a stalemate of relations with friendly countries that could result in Israel's complete international isolation.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Calls
Ceasefire
Israeli
Government
Turmoil
Negotiations
Next
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemns aggressive Israeli plans to invade Rafah, calls UN Security Council to make immediate decision to ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemns aggressive Israeli plans to invade Rafah, calls UN Security Council to make immediate decision to ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Israeli government spokesperson: Officials 'carefully considering' ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Israeli government spokesperson: Officials 'carefully considering' ceasefire proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
2
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
4
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
6
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
7
Middle East News
02:23
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
Middle East News
02:23
Nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:36
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:36
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More