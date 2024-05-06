Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns

2024-05-06 | 12:28
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, finds himself with the opportunity to pose questions to Iranian officials during his visit to Iran for the first International Conference on Nuclear Science in Isfahan, home to key nuclear facilities.

Questions may revolve around Iran's undisclosed nuclear sites, the reduction in inspection levels, and the increase in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile for nuclear bomb production.

Conversely, Iranian responses are expected to be ready under the title "Tehran Has No Plans for Nuclear Weapons," echoing the fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning such weapons.

Iran considers the IAEA's statements regarding undisclosed sites lacking in evidence and documentation. Regarding the entry of IAEA inspectors into the country, Iran states that it has not prevented them.

Grossi's presence in Tehran comes at a crucial time as he is expected to present his report on Iranian nuclear activities preceding the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors next month.

Additionally, the Iranian nuclear file is central to indirect talks in Vienna between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a nuclear agreement in exchange for lifting sanctions on Iran. 

However, these stalled negotiations have been interrupted by exchanged messages between the two countries on several occasions.

Will Grossi receive answers to his questions during his visit to Iran, thereby succeeding in resolving some of the lingering issues with Tehran, which may reignite hopes for a nuclear agreement between the US and Iran?

