Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A glance towards the horizon typically evokes hope and opportunity, but in Gaza, it signifies a view of destruction and the arduous journey towards recovery.



According to the United Nations, the reconstruction of Gaza is estimated to require between 30 to 40 billion dollars due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.



However, this monumental task cannot be achieved overnight. It will rather take a considerable amount of time.



The UN reports that the total rubble in Gaza is approaching 40 million tons, with 72% of residential buildings either completely or partially destroyed.



Additionally, human development in Gaza, including health, education, economy, and infrastructure, has regressed by 40 years.



Despite the immense destruction, there is hope for restoration with the assistance of various Arab and international countries.



The rehabilitation of infrastructure and reconstruction efforts in Gaza are integral parts of a proposed prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, currently being discussed through intermediaries.



Nevertheless, there must be a permanent ceasefire and a clear post-war plan for Gaza for all this to materialize.



The New York Times has published a plan involving Israeli businessmen and close associates of the Israeli Prime Minister. It proposes shared governance over Gaza between Israel, the United States, and an Arab coalition comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.



Under the agreement, the coalition would appoint leaders in Gaza to commence the repair of damaged lands and their educational system.



The proposal suggests that after seven to ten years, the coalition would allow Gaza residents to vote on whether they would be absorbed into a unified Palestinian administration governing both Gaza and the West Bank.



While the plan outlined by the American newspaper has garnered attention, many analysts and Arab officials consider it unviable as it fails to provide a clear path toward establishing a Palestinian state, a fundamental requirement for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to engage in post-war planning.



Egypt has yet to comment on the proposal.