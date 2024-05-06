News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A glance towards the horizon typically evokes hope and opportunity, but in Gaza, it signifies a view of destruction and the arduous journey towards recovery.
According to the United Nations, the reconstruction of Gaza is estimated to require between 30 to 40 billion dollars due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
However, this monumental task cannot be achieved overnight. It will rather take a considerable amount of time.
The UN reports that the total rubble in Gaza is approaching 40 million tons, with 72% of residential buildings either completely or partially destroyed.
Additionally, human development in Gaza, including health, education, economy, and infrastructure, has regressed by 40 years.
Despite the immense destruction, there is hope for restoration with the assistance of various Arab and international countries.
The rehabilitation of infrastructure and reconstruction efforts in Gaza are integral parts of a proposed prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, currently being discussed through intermediaries.
Nevertheless, there must be a permanent ceasefire and a clear post-war plan for Gaza for all this to materialize.
The New York Times has published a plan involving Israeli businessmen and close associates of the Israeli Prime Minister. It proposes shared governance over Gaza between Israel, the United States, and an Arab coalition comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Under the agreement, the coalition would appoint leaders in Gaza to commence the repair of damaged lands and their educational system.
The proposal suggests that after seven to ten years, the coalition would allow Gaza residents to vote on whether they would be absorbed into a unified Palestinian administration governing both Gaza and the West Bank.
While the plan outlined by the American newspaper has garnered attention, many analysts and Arab officials consider it unviable as it fails to provide a clear path toward establishing a Palestinian state, a fundamental requirement for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to engage in post-war planning.
Egypt has yet to comment on the proposal.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rebuilding
Gaza
Roadmap
Recovery
War
Next
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,735 since the outbreak of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,735 since the outbreak of war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:12
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
World News
04:12
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
4
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More