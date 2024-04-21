News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package
World News
2024-04-21 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
5
min
US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package
The US House of Representatives on Saturday with broad bipartisan support passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners.
The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. US leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.
The Senate is set to begin considering the House-passed bill on Tuesday, with some preliminary votes that afternoon. Final passage was expected sometime next week, which would clear the way for Biden to sign it into law.
The bills provide $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish US weapons, stocks and facilities; $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his thanks, saying US lawmakers moved to keep "history on the right track."
"The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger," Zelenskiy said on X.
The Biden administration is already finalizing its next assistance package for Ukraine so it can announce the new tranche of aid soon after the bill becomes law in order to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs, a White House official said.
It was unclear how quickly the new military funding for Ukraine will be depleted, likely causing calls for further action by Congress.
Biden, who had urged Congress since last year to approve the additional aid to Ukraine, said in a statement: "It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia."
The vote on passage of the Ukraine funding was 311-112. Significantly, 112 Republicans opposed the legislation, with only 101 in support.
"Mike Johnson is a lame duck ... he's done," far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters afterward.
She has been a leading opponent of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia and has taken steps that threaten to remove Johnson from office over this issue. Greene stopped short of doing so on Saturday, however.
During the vote, several lawmakers waved small Ukrainian flags as it became clear that element of the package was headed to passage. Johnson warned lawmakers that was a "violation of decorum."
Meanwhile, the House's actions during a rare Saturday session put on display some cracks in what generally is solid support for Israel within Congress. Recent months have seen progressive Democrats express anger with Israel's government and its conduct of the war in Gaza.
Saturday's vote, in which the Israel aid was passed 366-58, had 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans in opposition.
Passage of the long-awaited legislation was closely watched by US defense contractors, who could be in line for huge contracts to supply equipment for Ukraine and other US partners.
Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes Ukraine funding as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.
The unusual four-bill package also includes a measure that includes a threat to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine.
Some hardline Republicans voicing strong opposition to further Ukraine aid argued the United States can ill afford it given its rising $34 trillion national debt. They have repeatedly raised the threat of ousting Johnson, who became speaker in October after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted by party hardliners.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
House Of Representatives
Assistance
Ukraine
Israel
Taiwan
Next
Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-13
Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly
World News
2024-02-13
Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly
0
World News
2024-04-17
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
World News
2024-04-17
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
0
World News
2024-02-13
US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
World News
2024-02-13
US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
0
World News
06:50
US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine and Israel aid package
World News
06:50
US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine and Israel aid package
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:22
Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding
World News
03:22
Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding
0
World News
01:51
Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police
World News
01:51
Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police
0
World News
01:34
Japan navy helicopters crash: One body found, 7 missing
World News
01:34
Japan navy helicopters crash: One body found, 7 missing
0
World News
01:23
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
World News
01:23
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
3
Lebanon News
05:40
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
05:40
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10
Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10
Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More