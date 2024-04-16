News
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-16 | 14:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Middle East Airlines announced that it canceled its flights on April 16, 2024, ME428/429 and ME430/431 to Dubai due to adverse weather conditions.
To view the full statement,
click here
.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Middle East Airlines
Flights
Dubai
