Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Lebanon News
2024-04-16 | 14:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Middle East Airlines announced that it canceled its flights on April 16, 2024, ME428/429 and ME430/431 to Dubai due to adverse weather conditions.

To view the full statement, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Middle East Airlines

Flights

Dubai

LBCI Next
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:05

No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

LBCI
World News
15:04

Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Gebran Bassil questions response to refugee crisis after Pascal Sleiman's murder: Press conference highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Prince Harry appeals the British Home Office's decision to lift his personal protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More